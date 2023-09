Bhubaneswar: His Excellency governer of Odisha Prof. Shri Ganeshi Lal unveils “Baulachaula” – an illustrated humours book for children by Basant Behera. After Karna and Chitrakhata, this is Behera’s third book.

Mr. Behera is an Odisha Civil Servant now working as a Sub-Treasury Officer in Finance Depart. He has a keen interest in literature and passionate writer of short stories and poetry.