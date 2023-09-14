Second Graduation Ceremony of World Skill Center: Skilled In Odisha

Bhubaneswar : The second Graduation Ceremony at World Skill Center, India’s premier skilling destination established by the Govt of Odisha, witnessed high enthusiasm among trainees who have completed their journey with flying colours. The students across the six trades were presented certificates of completion at a grand event hosted on its campus at Bhubaneswar.

One Best Trainee each from School of Engineering & School of Services was felicitated with medals at the ceremony. Similarly, a total of 18 students, including the top three from each of the six trades were honored with gold, silver & bronze medals and certificates.

Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education Department Govt of Odisha joined as the chief guest. Congratulating the students on their graduation, she said, “Students should always aim big. Our dreams in life can be fulfilled only when the goal is big. We may face many challenges in the journey. However, skills and determination along with perseverance can help us achieve all that we desire.”

On the occasion, the Chairperson, Odisha Skill Development Authority and CEO of World Skill Center Alka Misra congratulated the students and wished them luck for a bright career.

The World Skill Center Bhubaneswar (WSC) has achieved a new milestone in terms of campus recruitment in the current batch. While 90% students received offers from top companies, 25% students have secured placement abroad. Appreciating the support of the industry, World Skill Center felicitated top recruiters. Among them, Suresh G, Executive Director Odisha Operations AM/NS, Vikas Yadavendu, CSR Head AM/NS and Ashirbad Praharaj CGM Vivanta Chain of Hotels were honoured on the stage.

Director of Technical Education & Training, Govt of Odisha Reghu G joined in as Guest of Honor and encouraged the students. Additional Secretary of the department & COO World Skill Center Pinaki Patnaik, was present at the event.

The welcome address was delivered by WSC Principal Sangaran Gopal while, Deputy Principal Dr Subhanga Kishore Das, proposed the vote of thanks. Among others, Director Academics, Director School of Engineering & Director School of Services at World Skill Center attended the programme.

After getting upskilled at World Skill Center with advance equipment and industry oriented training, the students of batch 2022-23 are ready for a global career. In the academic year 2023-24, WSC is going to train over 2200 students across 7 disciplines in 1-year long courses.

Under Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s ‘Skilled in Odisha’ vision, the World Skill Center was established up by the Odisha Skill Development Authority under Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Govt of Odisha. The center upskills Odisha youth in advanced skills while giving them international exposure and grooms them for the world.