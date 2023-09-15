Odisha Assembly Speaker Election On Sep 21; Nomination Filing On Sep 18

Bhubaneswar: Filing of nomination papers for the post of Speaker in Odisha Assembly will be held on September 18 while the election for the same will be conducted on September 21.

Following the order of the Governor, the Assembly has fixed the schedule for the poll. A special session of the Assembly will be held on September 21 at 11:30 am for the election of the Speaker. The new Speaker will be elected in the session.

Election will be held on the September 21 if more than one candidate filed nomination papers.

The post has been lying vacant after the resignation of Bikram Keshari Arukha. Deputy Speaker Rajnikant Singh is now serving as the acting Speaker. Since BJD has the majority in the House, one of its MLA will be the next Speaker.