PM Modi dedicates railway projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dedicated to the nation railway projects worth more than six thousand four hundred crore rupees in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing a programme organized in Kondatarai at Raigarh, the Prime Minister said these projects will provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region by facilitating the movement of passengers as well as freight traffic. These projects include Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, 3rd rail line between Champa to Jamga, 3rd rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur, and the Merry-Go-Round system connecting Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station.

The Prime Minister stated that the Indian model of combining welfare for the poor with modern development is gaining appreciation worldwide. He emphasized that the country aims to become a developed nation within the next twenty-five years of the Amrit Kaal. He said this goal can only be achieved when every citizen actively participates in this endeavour.

Mr. Modi said that while meeting our energy needs, we must also address the environmental concerns. He affirmed that the direction in which the Central Government is working will safeguard the nation’s environment and create opportunities for prosperity through forest resources. The indigenous tribal communities residing in these areas will especially benefit from these efforts.

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone for fifty-bed Critical Care Blocks in nine districts of Chhattisgarh. Besides, the Prime Minister distributed one lakh sickle cell counseling cards. These cards have been distributed as part of the National Mission to Eradicate Sickle Cell Anemia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today also addressed a public meeting organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kondatrai at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the gathering, he alleged that the opposition alliance wants to destroy the eternal culture of the country that has been going on for thousands of years. Shri Modi said that countrymen should be cautious of such people.

The Prime Minister said that giving priority to the underprivileged is the priority of today’s Central Government. He said more than thirteen crore people have come above the poverty line in the last five years due to the efforts of his Government.