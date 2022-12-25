Odisha Governor Graces the Diamond Jubilee Function of Sainik School

Bhubaneswar : Professor Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha graced the closing function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Sainik School today.

The Governor was received by the Principal Col Balu Bharat, , Lt Gen A K Samantara, Sena Medal and bar, DG Infantry, Lt Gen J K Mohanty (Retd) and Shri Hardaman Singh, President of the Old Boys Association.

The function commenced with Laying of Wreath at the Martyr’s Memorial by the Hon’ble Governor, followed by release of the Diamond Jubilee Souvenir and felicitation of the esteemed retired staff and teachers. Hon’ble Governor then addressed the students, parents, teachers and alumni.

The Hon’ble Governor quoted extensively from the scriptures during his address. He said that sacrifice , charity and austerity purified the soul and performing the prescribed duties is perfection. He went on that we have descended into an imperfect earth and it is our duty to correct it. He said that time has come when split india must be United india. Quoting the prime minister, Hon’ble Governor reminded that our purpose is “one earth, one family, one sun, one world and one guild”.

He emphasised that without India, there is no world, if iIndia lives, nobody dies but if India dies, nobody lives. He said “Who dares insult thee in this world, we shall give thee the bath of his blood”.

The Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Old Boys’ Association (OBA) of Sainik School Bhubaneswar is simultaneously being celebrated today. Shri Hardaman Singh, President of OBA, addressed the gathering and highlighted the contribution of the old boys to the school.

During his speech, Lt Gen J K Mohanty an alumnus from the first batch of the school narrated some interesting anecdotes of the formative years of the school. He said that “Waste not, want not” and setting up examples for others was what was taught to him in the school.