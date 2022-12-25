Adani Foundation celebrates National Farmers Day

Dhamra : Every year, 23rd December was celebrated as the National Farmers Day/ Kisan Diwas to honour the birthday anniversary of the Fifth Prime Minister of India, Sj. Chaudhary Charan Singh (1902 – 1987) who is also known as a Kisan Leader “Champion of India’s Peasant” and drafted/ enacted various bills of farmers reforms and upliftment of farmers and Agriculture Sector.

The Farmer’s Day is celebrated to promote awareness among the citizen of the country to understand the importance of the contribution by the farmers in the society for overall economic and social development of the country recalling the contribution of Sj. Chaudhary Charan Singh.

To create awareness among the farmers about their importance and contribution to the society for economic and social development, Adani Dhamra Port through its CSR wing Adani Foundation has observed the day among 250 farmers from its Core and Rail Corridor with the august presence of Government officials, PRI members, and Opinion Leaders.

The Block and District level line department officials from Agriculture, Horticulture, Odisha Livelihood Mission (ORMAS), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Department and representatives from S G Foundation have participated and deliberated on different schemes & programmes of Government, provision of subsidy in each programme and technical guidance required for farming. Highlighting the initiatives taken in Dhamra location of Chandbali Block, the government officials, highlighted the adoption of technical way of farming, opening of doubling cropping, farm/agri implements club/Center as well as the loan provisions under different government schemes for the wellbeing of the farming community in the district. The trust of the event was given on formation of Farmers Producers Group promotion of marketing of Agriculture and Horticulture products produced by the local farmers in the Dhamra Port vicinity.

The event was graced by Shri Balabhadra Lenka, Member – Zilla Parishad, Bhadrak as Chief Guest. Among other, Shri Ram Krushna Jana, Sarpanch, Dosinga GP, Shri Suresh Sethi, Sarpanch, Jagula GP, Shri Suresh Kumar Mahunta – Jagula, Shri Debendra Kumar Nayak, President, Maa Dhamarai Mandal, Chandbali, Dr. Biswa Ranjan Samantaray, Scientist – Fishery Science, Bhadrak, Mr. Arun Kumar Patra, Block Agriculture Officer – Chandbali, Dr. Sashi Bhusan Dash, Block Veterinary Officer – Chandbali, Mr. Binod Kumar Jena, Asst. Horticulture Officer – Bhadrak, Mr. Debasis Sahoo, OLM – Bhadrak, Mr. Bapi Bhattacharya, Chief Executive, SG Foundation, Bhadrak and Mr. Bachaspati Mishra, Head – Horticulture, Adani Dhamra Port were present in the observation held at Bali Sahi Government U P School playground. The event was moderated by Shri Sukumar Jena, Retd. Headmaster, Dosinga High School.