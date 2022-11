Bhubaneswar: A goods train derailed at about 6.44 am at Korai Station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Section underECoR Odisha. A Goods Train got derailed at 6.44am at Korai Station in Bhadrak-Kapilas Road Railway Section. Both lines are blocked. 2 deaths have been ascertained. There is expectation of further injuries: ECoR.

2 deaths (officially) have been ascertained. Expectation of further injuries. Unofficial toll: 3. Railway station building also damaged due to the derailment.