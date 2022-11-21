eleRide to deploy 5000 Electric two-wheelers in the next one year in Mumbai and Pune.

Mumbai : After building the largest fleet of EVs in Pune, eleRide, a B2B focused e-Mobility as a Service company has introduced 75 electric two-wheelers in the first phase in Mumbai. These vehicles have been deployed for last-mile deliveries at Andheri & Bhandup. These 75 vehicles will cumulatively reduce Mumbai’s carbon footprint by 172.5 Metric Tonnes of CO2 which is equivalent to 8000 fully-grown trees.

eleRide has a fleet of 300 vehicles in Pune and the company plans to aggressively deploy another 5000 Electric two-wheelers over the next 12 months in Mumbai and Pune.

With monthly subscription plans ranging between Rs. 3799 & Rs. 4799 under eleLite and elePrime categories, eleRide provides IoT-enabled data support, on-site Maintenance & access to a network of smart partner charging/swapping stations.

“Micro-Mobility is leading India’s transition to e-mobility. We are accelerating this shift by providing easy ownership solutions to customers. We cater to businesses that are into last mile distribution as the impact is tremendous in terms of reduction in Carbon Footprint as well as savings in Fuel Costs. This also generates employment opportunities for those who don’t own a two-wheeler,” said Mr Niraj Kumar Mishra, Founder- eleRide.