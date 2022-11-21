Jajpur Goods Train Mishap: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of deceased. He has also directed the administration to expedite rescue operation and provide adequate treatment to the injured persons. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik conveys his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each to next of kin of the victims of Korai goods train derailment. He has directed the admin to expedite rescue op & provide adequate treatment for the injured says CMO.

The CM has asked minister Pramila Malik to visit the spot and take stock of the situation: Odisha Chief Minister’s Office. It should be noted that Odisha| 2 died after a goods train derailed today early morning at Korai Station, under East Coast Railway. Both rail lines were blocked, station building damaged. Relief teams, Railway officials rushed to the site. Rescue operation underway: East Coast Railway.

ECoR issues emergency helpline numbers after goods train derailment at Korai Station in Jajpur:

Korai Station – 8455889905, 8455887864, 8455887862

Bhubaneswar – 0674 2534027

Emergency helpline number at Control Room, Khurda Road- 0674 2492245.