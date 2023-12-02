Odisha: Former Koraput MP Jayaram Pangi Joins Congress in the presence of OPCC President Sharat Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Former Koraput MP Jayaram Pangi today joined the Congress party in the presence of OPCC President Sharat Patnaik at Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Senior Congress leaders including Bijay Patnaik, Niranjan Patnaik and Prasad Harichandan were present on this occasion. A prominent Tribal leader, Jayaram Pangi said that he joined this party to strengthen the Congress and overthrow the BJD government. To save the state, he urged the people of the state to oust BJD in the upcoming elections.

After joining Congress the ex-MP said, “Congress will come to power in Odisha & Congress is also the most preferred party of the tribal people of the State”. Pangi also said the BRS couldn’t take shape in Odisha.

Earlier, Jayaram Pangi was in Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). Before that, he was in BJP, BJD and Janata Dal. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly four times and once to the Lok Sabha. In 1977, Jairam Pangi was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Pottangi on a Janata Dal ticket.