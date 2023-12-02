Empowers Journalists with Field Exposure Program on Climate Change Reporting

Bhubaneswar: VIEWS, in collaboration with the US Consulate General, Hyderabad, successfully organized a Field Exposure program aimed at enhancing journalists’ skills in reporting on climate change issues. Recognizing the critical nature of climate change and its far-reaching implications, this initiative sought to equip journalists with practical knowledge and hands-on experience to navigate the complexities of climate reporting.

Climate change stands as one of the most significant threats to human development, prompting the need for accurate and reliable information dissemination. Amid the increasing global discourse on this pressing issue, journalists play a pivotal role in presenting nuanced perspectives and separating fact from fiction. The field exposure program, conducted with the support of the US Consulate General, focused on providing journalists from print, electronic, and community radio media with practical training. The immersive sessions concentrated on investigating climate change-related stories, particularly those centered around Natural Farming. Participants learned how to craft clear and compelling narratives on ecological farming that resonate with diverse audiences.

The interactive session took place at Sambhav, a natural farming resource center founded by the late Prof. Radhamohan Sir, a Padmashree Awardee. Dr. Sabarmatee Apa, another Padmashree Awardee, engaged journalists on climate change issues and emphasized the importance of adopting natural farming practices. Topics such as biodiversity, seed conservation, soil health, and forgotten foods were explored, providing journalists with valuable insights to enrich their reporting.

Journalists actively participated in community-based field exposure, interacting with farmers and gaining firsthand knowledge of sustainable agricultural practices. The commitment from climate journalists representing various media industries in Odisha—electronic, print, and community radio—was evident as they pledged to publish and broadcast stories and features on climate change issues and natural farming practices.

Ms. Sharmista Panigrahy, a young journalist, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, stating, “After 2 years of my reporting career, I got a chance to do a field visit. I’m so happy that VIEWS gave me that chance. Now I’m more confident that I can cover climate stories. Thank you again. It’s a super experience for me—a memorable day in my life.”

VIEWS remains committed to fostering informed and impactful journalism, contributing to a better understanding of climate change and its implications for society. The organization looks forward to continuing its collaborations and initiatives that empower journalists to effectively communicate crucial environmental issues.