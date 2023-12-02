5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian, visited the Puri Srimandir to review the Parikrama project

Puri: On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T & Nabin Odisha Chairman, VK Pandian, visited the Puri Srimandir early Saturday morning to review the Parikrama project.

This morning from 5 to 7 am, Mr Pandian reviewed the entire Parikrama project area. He directed the officials concerned to take steps for a hassle-free darshan system for devotees, crowd control, and, as well as speeding up the restoration work of the Mutts and landscaping.

During the review, Mr. Pandian recommended the restoration of Emar Mutt, Punjabi Mutt etc. along with the restoration of the Dola Bedi area along with the painting of the front part of the Parikrama project.

Along with this, Mr Pandian suggested removing the vending zone from both sides of Bada Danda from Singhadwar to Marichikote Street and placing it somewhere else for hassle-free darshan of the devotees.

Similarly, Mr Pandian directed that the landscaping work of the north, south and west sides of the temple should be completed by 9th December.

Mr Pandian suggested hiring more skilled craftsmen to rebuild the mutts.

The 5T Secy also suggested that all the electrical works near the Meghanad wall should be completed soon. He ordered the immediate relocation of various poles, wires and other service systems there.

Mr Pandian ordered the preservation of the ancient small temples and structures near the Meghanad wall. He emphasised the timely completion of the Effluent treatment plant and the improvement of the sanitation system.

Puri District Collector, IG, SP OBCC MD and officials of various executing agencies were present during the review visit.