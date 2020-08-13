Odisha FC ropes in Steven Dias as Indian Assistant Coach

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC is delighted to announce the signing of former India International Mr. Steven Dias as the new Indian Assistant Coach ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League. The 36-year-old former midfielder has joined the Bhubaneswar-based club on a one-year deal.

After his phenomenal playing career with the Indian National Team and many reputed clubs like Air India, Mahindra United, Churchill Brothers, Delhi Dynamos, and Mumbai FC, Mr. Dias had joined Jamshedpur FC as their Assistant Coach last year.

Apart from the Indian Assistant Coach, the Club has also announced the re-signing of Spanish Strength and Conditioning Coach Mr. Joan Casanova for the upcoming season. He was also a part of the OFC coaching team under former Head Coach Mr. Josep Gombau.

After the signings, Head Coach Mr. Stuart Baxter commented, “Steven has a successful playing career and the players look up to him. He will be a valuable asset for us while he develops as a coach.”

“Joan gives us continuity and the players are comfortable with him and we are on the same page concerning football conditioning and recuperation.”

After joining Odisha FC, Mr. Dias expressed, “I am delighted to be joining experienced coach Stuart Baxter at Odisha FC. The club’s forward thinking vision of developing young Indian talent was a major factor in determining my decision to become a part of the project.

“I am looking forward to working hard with the team for positive achievement in the season ahead. Now I am just excited to get things going and meeting everyone. My sincere thanks to the management for having faith in my abilities,” the former India International further added.

On his return to Odisha FC and Indian football, Mr. Joan said, “I am happy to be back at Odisha FC and work in the ISL. Last season we had so many challenges. However, we managed to end the season in a good position and we had the chance to be in the playoffs until the last game. We hope in the upcoming season, we can compete as good as the last one and get inside the playoffs which is the goal for the club.”

“I am looking forward to work alongside Stuart and the new coaching team. It’s gonna be a new experience and full of new learnings. Finally, I hope all the people in India recover fast from Covid-19 and the league can be played with guarantees.”

