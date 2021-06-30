Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 468 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 468 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,371 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 29th June
New Positive Cases: 3371
In quarantine: 1922
Local contacts: 1449
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 93
2. Balasore: 258
3. Bargarh: 35
4. Bhadrak: 176
5. Balangir: 12
6. Boudh: 19
7. Cuttack: 468
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 58
10. Gajapati: 12
11. Ganjam: 21
12. Jagatsinghpur: 135
13. Jajpur: 210
14. Jharsuguda: 15
15. Kalahandi: 11
16. Kandhamal: 29
17. Kendrapada: 219
18. Keonjhar: 70
19. Khurda: 530
20. Koraput: 52
21. Malkangiri: 80
22. Mayurbhanj: 222
23. Nawarangpur: 34
24. Nayagarh: 135
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 193
27. Rayagada: 59
28. Sambalpur: 28
29. Sonepur: 22
30. Sundargarh: 72
31. State Pool: 92
New recoveries: 3520
Cumulative tested: 13759870
Positive: 909800
Recovered: 874307
Active case: 31422