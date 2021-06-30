Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 468 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 468 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,371 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 29th June

New Positive Cases: 3371

In quarantine: 1922

Local contacts: 1449

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 93

2. Balasore: 258

3. Bargarh: 35

4. Bhadrak: 176

5. Balangir: 12

6. Boudh: 19

7. Cuttack: 468

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 58

10. Gajapati: 12

11. Ganjam: 21

12. Jagatsinghpur: 135

13. Jajpur: 210

14. Jharsuguda: 15

15. Kalahandi: 11

16. Kandhamal: 29

17. Kendrapada: 219

18. Keonjhar: 70

19. Khurda: 530

20. Koraput: 52

21. Malkangiri: 80

22. Mayurbhanj: 222

23. Nawarangpur: 34

24. Nayagarh: 135

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 193

27. Rayagada: 59

28. Sambalpur: 28

29. Sonepur: 22

30. Sundargarh: 72

31. State Pool: 92

New recoveries: 3520

Cumulative tested: 13759870

Positive: 909800

Recovered: 874307

Active case: 31422