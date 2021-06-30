Odisha: Khurda District Reports 530 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurda District Reports 530 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,371 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 29th June

New Positive Cases: 3371

In quarantine: 1922

Local contacts: 1449

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 93

2. Balasore: 258

3. Bargarh: 35

4. Bhadrak: 176

5. Balangir: 12

6. Boudh: 19 7. Cuttack: 468 8. Deogarh: 3 9. Dhenkanal: 58 10. Gajapati: 12 11. Ganjam: 21 12. Jagatsinghpur: 135 13. Jajpur: 210 14. Jharsuguda: 15 15. Kalahandi: 11 16. Kandhamal: 29 17. Kendrapada: 219 18. Keonjhar: 70 19. Khurda: 530 20. Koraput: 52 21. Malkangiri: 80 22. Mayurbhanj: 222 23. Nawarangpur: 34 24. Nayagarh: 135 25. Nuapada: 8 26. Puri: 193 27. Rayagada: 59 28. Sambalpur: 28 29. Sonepur: 22 30. Sundargarh: 72 31. State Pool: 92 New recoveries: 3520 Cumulative tested: 13759870 Positive: 909800 Recovered: 874307 Active case: 31422