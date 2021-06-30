Odisha: 11 district have to suspend vaccination drive

Vaccine injection. Syringe with medicine in the hands of a doctor in blue gloves. Prophylaxis and treatment of infectious and viral diseases. Inoculation against influenza. Vaccination against rabies.

Bhubaneswar : As many as 11 districts of Odisha have to witness suspension of Covid vaccination drive due to shortage in doses of Covishield vaccine .

As per reports, the districts Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Koraput, and Sonepur have to cancel vaccine drive . While, the state government has at present around 38,380 doses of Covishield vaccine.

In this regard , the Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has written a letter to Dr. Harshavardhan informing about the shortage of vaccine and urging him to send the doses in order to carry out effectively the vaccination drive across the state.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR