Odisha: 11 district have to suspend vaccination drive

Bhubaneswar : As many as 11 districts of Odisha have to witness suspension of Covid vaccination drive due to shortage in doses of Covishield vaccine .

As per reports, the districts Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Koraput, and Sonepur have to cancel vaccine drive . While, the state government has at present around 38,380 doses of Covishield vaccine.

In this regard , the Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has written a letter to Dr. Harshavardhan informing about the shortage of vaccine and urging him to send the doses in order to carry out effectively the vaccination drive across the state.