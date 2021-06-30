Jammu and Kashmir reports 308 new positive cases, 306177 recovered so far

SRINAGAR: The Government on Tuesday informed that 308 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 99 from Jammu division and 209 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 315298. Also 06 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 02 from Jammu Division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 493 more COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 149 from Jammu Division and 344 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 84.46 percent of the population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 29 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 315298 positive cases, 4805 are Active Positive, 306177 have recovered and 4316 have died; 2102 in Jammu division and 2214 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 9907016 test results available, 9591718 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 2414634 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 17691 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4805 in isolation and 218412 in home surveillance. Besides, 2169410 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 69916 positive cases (including 84 cases reported today) with 908 Active Positive, 68181 recovered (including 124 cases recovered today), 827 deaths; Baramulla has 23212 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today) with 272 Active Positive, 22662 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 278 deaths; Budgam reported 22525 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 276 active positive cases, 22045 recovered (including 44 cases recovered today), 204 deaths; Pulwama has 14854 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 221 Active Positive, 14442 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today) and 191 deaths; Kupwara has 13786 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today), 304 Active Positive, 13317 recoveries (including 46 cases recovered today), 165 deaths; Anantnag district has 16034 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 284 Active Positive, 15550 recovered (including 47 cases recovered today), 200 deaths; Bandipora has 9292 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today), with 161 Active Positive, 9031 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today), 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 9579 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 193 Active Positive, 9310 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today) and 76 deaths; Kulgam has 11025 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 201 Active Positive, 10709 recoveries (including 18 cases recovered today) and 115 deaths while as Shopian has 5551 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), 17 active positive cases, 5476 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52373 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 616 active positive cases, 50624 recoveries (including 22 cases recovered today), 1133 deaths; Udhampur has 11165 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today), 92 active positive cases, 10942 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today) and 131 deaths; Rajouri has 10694 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 166 active positive, 10309 recoveries (including 23 cases recovered today) and 219 deaths; Doda has 6799 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 256 Active positive, 6430 recovered (including 38 cases recovered today) and 113 deaths; Kathua has 9202 positive cases with 42 active positive cases, 9011 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today) and 149 deaths; Samba has 7059 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 25 active positive cases, 6916 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today) and 118 deaths; Kishtwar has 4455 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 132 Active Positive, 4281 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today) and 42 deaths; Poonch has 6084 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 237 active positive, 5756 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 91 deaths; Ramban has 5828 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 105 active positive cases, 5660 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 63 deaths while Reasi has 5865 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 297 active positive cases, 5525 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 315298 positive cases in J&K, 22316 have been reported as travelers while 292982 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2485 COVID dedicated beds, 2081 Isolation beds with 1998 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 378 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 2815 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 220 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5838 COVID dedicated beds, 5155 Isolation beds with 4813 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 598 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facilities for COVID-19 have been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 20.49 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.