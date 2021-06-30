New Delhi: India reports 45,951 new COVID19 cases, 60,729 recoveries, and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,03,62,848

Total recoveries: 2,94,27,330

Active cases: 5,37,064

Death toll: 3,98,454

Total Vaccination : 33,28,54,527

Active cases constitute 1.77% of total cases

60,729 patients recovered during last 24 hours

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 48th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 96.92%

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.69%

Daily positivity rate at 2.34%, less than 5% for 23 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 41.01 cr tests total conducted