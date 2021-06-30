New Delhi: India reports 45,951 new COVID19 cases, 60,729 recoveries, and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
Active cases constitute 1.77% of total cases
Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 48th consecutive day
Recovery Rate increases to 96.92%
Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.69%
Daily positivity rate at 2.34%, less than 5% for 23 consecutive days
Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 41.01 cr tests total conducted