Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 462 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 462 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,408 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 30th June
New Positive Cases: 3087
In quarantine: 1775
Local contacts: 1312
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
- Angul: 78
- Balasore: 246
- Bargarh: 36
- Bhadrak: 145
- Balangir: 21
- Boudh: 35
- Cuttack: 462
- Deogarh: 3
- Dhenkanal: 95
- Gajapati: 16
- Ganjam: 22
- Jagatsinghpur: 60
- Jajpur: 205
- Jharsuguda: 5
- Kalahandi: 17
- Kandhamal: 28
- Kendrapada: 70
- Keonjhar: 72
- Khurda: 584
- Koraput: 77
- Malkangiri: 84
- Mayurbhanj: 154
- Nawarangpur: 35
- Nayagarh: 110
- Nuapada: 6
- Puri: 189
- Rayagada: 21
- Sambalpur: 31
- Sonepur: 24
- Sundargarh: 59
- State Pool: 97
New recovery: 3233
Cumulative tested: 13833870
Positive: 912887
Recovered: 877540
Active cases: 31231