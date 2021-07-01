Odisha: Khurda District Reports 584 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Khurda District Reports 584 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,408 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 30th June New Positive Cases: 3087 In quarantine: 1775 Local contacts: 1312 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: Angul: 78 Balasore: 246 Bargarh: 36 Bhadrak: 145 Balangir: 21 Boudh: 35 Cuttack: 462 Deogarh: 3 Dhenkanal: 95 Gajapati: 16 Ganjam: 22 Jagatsinghpur: 60 Jajpur: 205 Jharsuguda: 5 Kalahandi: 17 Kandhamal: 28 Kendrapada: 70 Keonjhar: 72 Khurda: 584 Koraput: 77 Malkangiri: 84 Mayurbhanj: 154 Nawarangpur: 35 Nayagarh: 110 Nuapada: 6 Puri: 189 Rayagada: 21 Sambalpur: 31 Sonepur: 24 Sundargarh: 59 State Pool: 97 New recovery: 3233 Cumulative tested: 13833870 Positive: 912887 Recovered: 877540 Active cases: 31231