Odisha reports 3,087 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 3087 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 912887.

Covid-19 Report For 30th June

New Positive Cases: 3087

In quarantine: 1775

Local contacts: 1312

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 78 Balasore: 246 Bargarh: 36 Bhadrak: 145 Balangir: 21 Boudh: 35 Cuttack: 462 Deogarh: 3 Dhenkanal: 95 Gajapati: 16 Ganjam: 22 Jagatsinghpur: 60 Jajpur: 205 Jharsuguda: 5 Kalahandi: 17 Kandhamal: 28 Kendrapada: 70 Keonjhar: 72 Khurda: 584 Koraput: 77 Malkangiri: 84 Mayurbhanj: 154 Nawarangpur: 35 Nayagarh: 110 Nuapada: 6 Puri: 189 Rayagada: 21 Sambalpur: 31 Sonepur: 24 Sundargarh: 59 State Pool: 97

New recovery: 3233

Cumulative tested: 13833870

Positive: 912887

Recovered: 877540

Active cases: 31231