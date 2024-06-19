MBD Group Celebrates Academic Excellence at MBD Chhatra Gourav Samman 2024

Cuttack – MBD Group, a leading education company with over six decades of experience, proudly organised the MBD Chhatra Gourav Samman 2024 function today at 10:30 a.m. at Hotel Empire, Puri. This prestigious event was held to honour the Top 30 District Toppers of the HSC Exam 2024. It also presented tokens of recognition to distinguished teachers and paid tribute to the parents of the awardees. The event also saw the participation of over 150 distributors, reflecting the widespread support and collaboration within the education community.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests including Mr. Niranjan Sahoo, IAS (Retd. RDC), as Chief Guest, Dr. Kailash Ch. Tikayatray, Ex-Director of Odia Bhasa Pratisthan as Chief Speaker, and Mr. Baidyanath Rout, Eminent Educationalist, as Guest of Honour. The event was presided over by Dr. Kishore Ch. Mohanty, Chairman of Sikshya Bikash Samiti, Odisha.

The event was further honored by the presence of Mr. Praveen Singh, CEO, AASOKA and Mr. Pradipta Kumar Mishra, Zonal Head along with the other key members from MBD Group. The ceremony commenced with the chanting of shlokas, setting a reverent and inspiring tone for the celebration.

Mr. Pradipta Kumar Mishra presented the Annual Report, highlighting the iconic presence of MBD Group along with Modern and Holy Faith Publications in Odisha since 1984. He emphasised the Group’s longstanding commitment to quality education and its pivotal role in shaping the academic landscape of the region.

MBD Group continues to be a game-changer in the education sector with its blended learning platform, AASOKA. The AASOKA platform, well-received by schools, teachers, students, and parents, offers high-quality study materials including e-books, multimedia videos, lectures, adaptive tests, online assessments, and assignments. It provides a comprehensive range of products and services, blending traditional teaching-learning resources with digital solutions, and an integrated school management system accessible via the AASOKA app and web.

Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, MBD Group & AASOKA, in her address, commended the students for their outstanding achievements and underscored the importance of embracing modern educational tools. “I congratulate these young achievers for their commitment and hard work. Your achievements today are just the beginning of a future filled with endless possibilities and great potential. MBD Group has always been at the forefront of educational innovation, providing high-quality resources and tools that empower students to excel. Our blended learning platform, AASOKA, is revolutionizing education by making top-notch study materials accessible to all, ensuring that every student is prepared for a bright future. By integrating digital and traditional learning methods, we are equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive world,” she said.

Adding to the celebration, the event also witnessed the launch of the book ‘Modern’s ABC Top Ten Assignment for Class-IX (for Annual Board Exam. 2025)’, a resource designed to aid students in their academic preparations. The book includes previous year board exam questions and answers, practice unit tests for internal assessment (FA-I, II, III & IV), one model question set and five practice question sets for the half-yearly examination with a checklist, and one model question set along with eight practice question sets for the annual examination.