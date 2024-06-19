NMDC unveils new state-of-the-art R&D Facility in Hyderabad

Mumbai : India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC, today, unveiled its new state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) Center in Patancheru, Hyderabad to advance innovation in mineral processing and sustainable steel technology. The Navratna company has made strategic investments of over Rs. 150 crores for research and development in the past 5 years and Rs. 50 crores towards building the new R&D Centre.

Spanning across eight acres in Patancheru, this leading-edge facility was inaugurated by Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC accompanied by Shri Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Director (Production); Shri Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical); Shri B. Vishwanath, CVO and senior officers from NMDC.

Contributing to the field of mineral processing since 1970, NMDC R&D has been recognized as a Centre of Excellence by both UNIDO and DSIR for its knowledge and technology transfer to the domestic and global industry. The R&D Centre houses cutting-edge laboratories that foster innovation in sustainable mineral technology and ore beneficiation, manned by a team of experts.

The newly inaugurated NMDC R&D Centre boasts an array of sophisticated instruments, including an automated mineral analyser and automated fusion bead-based X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyser, ensuring precise and efficient characterization of various minerals. The Centre features a dedicated facility for pelletization studies, which will generate crucial data for the installation of commercial pellet plants. This will not only enhance NMDC’s in-house requirements and capabilities but will also benefit the sector by providing valuable insights into mineral processing and pellet production.

Inaugurating the new R&D facility, Shri Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC, said, “Embracing our responsibility to innovate and lead the Indian Mining Industry towards a sustainable future through research and development, we open the doors to NMDC’s new state-of-the-art R&D Center. As we stride forward to innovate and inspire, we are not just investing in research here, we are investing in India’s Future.”

This facility is a decisive step towards driving the digital transformation of India’s largest iron ore producer and will further reinforce its commitment to Responsible Mining by building an ecosystem that is sustainable at its core.

One of the unique aspects of the new R&D Centre is the hydrogen reduction facility, integrated with a microwave-assisted heating furnace. This innovative setup will play a vital role in the development of green steel-making technologies, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable practices in the steel industry.

Equipped with latest technology and infrastructure, the Centre has an expertise in Mineralogical Characterization, Elemental Analysis, Bulk Materials Handling and Storage, Mineral Processing, Coal and Coke Characterization.

At the forefront of innovation, the Centre will serve as a hub for collaboration with leading academic institutions and industry experts to become the nerve centre of the industry. The NMDC R&D Centre is poised to support industry players from both corporate and public sectors to make game changing interventions in maximizing mineral recovery and ensuring mineral security for India.