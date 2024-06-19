Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages pioneers packaging circularity innovation with breakthrough rPET technology  

The ASSP 250ml design achieves a 70% reduction in carbon emissions through PET material use reduction and the use of rPET (recycler content).

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s leading FMCG companies, pioneering sustainability efforts, introduced a new packaging innovation enhancing circularity. The latest Affordable Small Sparkling Package (ASSP) features breakthrough PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) package technology designed to use a minimal amount of PET content while maintaining optimum carbonation retention and shelf life.



This new packaging technology not only reduces plastic usage and carbon emissions but also aligns with global sustainability goals. The ASSP 250ml design achieves a significant reduction in PET material use and offers a 100% recyclable package that can be processed in the same stream as regular PET. This also leads to a reduction in carbon emissions by approximately 70%, significantly advancing carbon reduction goals under the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) for Climate Change. As a part of this effort, PET bottles are collected and recycled to make new ASSP bottles thus further contributing to sustainability.

The Khurda plant of HCCB in Odisha spearheaded the launch of this eco-friendly packaging aimed at achieving the dual goals of reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the use of virgin plastics.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, “While constantly innovating to improve efficiencies, making a positive difference and refreshing the world remains the core of our sustainability ethos. With our new Affordable Small Sparkling Package (ASSP), we are working towards lightweight, pioneering circularity in packaging, reducing plastic use and carbon emissions. This step in our journey towards a better, shared world enables a significant reduction in the use of PET along with 100% recyclable packaging. We look forward to continuing the momentum in bringing positive, sustainable changes in the ecosystem.”

Furthering its commitment to The Coca-Cola Company’s ‘World Without Waste’ initiative, HCCB has implemented 100% rPET (Recyclable Polyethylene Terephthalate) usage in the ASSP 250 ml pack size, leading to a substantial 72% reduction in carbon emissions compared to its non-ASSP counterparts using virgin PET. This initiative demonstrates HCCB’s commitment to creating a more sustainable future while maintaining the quality and integrity of its products.