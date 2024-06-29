“589th Coronation day of Gajapati Kapilendra Deva celebrated in Cuttack”

Cuttack: The 589th Coronation day of the Great Suryavamsi King Gajapati Kapilendra Deva was celebrated at Cuttack by different cultural groups. The event was commemorated at the Gopal Jiu Temple of Panda Sahi, Jagatpur jointly by the Rediscover Lost Heritage (RLH Group), Aitihya Ra Ante Group, Silver City Cuttack (SCC) Public Charitable Trust & Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Bhubaneswar Chapter. The groups had started celebrating of the coronation since the last two years.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Kumar Nayak, Heritage Researcher & Founder Member of RLH group said that ‘Birashree Gajapati Gaudeswara Navakoti Karnata Kalabargeswara Kapilendra Deva Rautaray’, was undoubtedly the greatest Odia emperor after Mahameghabahana Aira Kharavela. The Odisha king had shaken the eastern, southern and deccan lands of India with his powerful army of elephants, horses and men. Fighting numerous wars in all directions, Kapilendradeva’s empire eventually included all of today’s Odisha as well as parts of other states like Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka etc. But history has not given due respect and accolades this greatest Odia Samrat deserves. Historic places having connection with Gajapati Kapilendra Deva are selected by our groups to celebrate this historic day. A royal image as per local traditions believed to be that of Gajapati Kapilendra Deva is found in this temple, it has notable similarities with the other images of Kapilendra Deva earlier identified within the state, added Nayak.

Retired administrator & a senior member of INTACH Sanjib Chandra Hota who was the chief guest in this function, has said that Odishan history text books need a revamp in showcasing Odia pride and contributions of medieval era Gajapati Kings. History curriculum should give more focus on highlighting the success and contributions of Gajapati kings like Narasingha Deva, Kapilendra Deva, Mukunda Deva, Ramachandra Deva I etc. Gajapati Kapilendra was no less a warrior than Shivaji or Krishna Deva Raya and his reign saw the pinnacle of the military might of the Kalingans. Proper studies of the iconography and inscriptions related to Kapilendra Deva found in various temples in South India should be undertaken.

Soumya Ranjan Panda, one of the founder members ‘Aitihya Ra Ante Group’ said that the coronation day of Gajapati Kapilendra Deva should be officially declared as “Gajapati Dibasa” by the Odisha State Government. During Kapilendra Deva’s reign Odia language was given utmost importance and priority. The great Gajapati contributed immensely for the development of Odia culture and language. The state government should celebrate the coronation day of this great emperor in a fitting manner. The pomp and pageantry of that era should be recreated in ceremonies. All places associated with this great conqueror should be identified and listed, he added.

Akash Pattanayak, the President of Silver City Cuttack (SCC) Public Charitable has demanded for the erection of huge statues of Gajapati Kapilendra Deva both at Cuttack and Bhubaneswar as the sign of Odia pride and glory.