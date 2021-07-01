Odisha: Puri District Reports 189 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 189 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,087 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 30th June

New Positive Cases: 3087

In quarantine: 1775

Local contacts: 1312

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

  1. Angul: 78
  2. Balasore: 246
  3. Bargarh: 36
  4. Bhadrak: 145
  5. Balangir: 21
  6. Boudh: 35
  7. Cuttack: 462
  8. Deogarh: 3
  9. Dhenkanal: 95
  10. Gajapati: 16
  11. Ganjam: 22
  12. Jagatsinghpur: 60
  13. Jajpur: 205
  14. Jharsuguda: 5
  15. Kalahandi: 17
  16. Kandhamal: 28
  17. Kendrapada: 70
  18. Keonjhar: 72
  19. Khurda: 584
  20. Koraput: 77
  21. Malkangiri: 84
  22. Mayurbhanj: 154
  23. Nawarangpur: 35
  24. Nayagarh: 110
  25. Nuapada: 6
  26. Puri: 189
  27. Rayagada: 21
  28. Sambalpur: 31
  29. Sonepur: 24
  30. Sundargarh: 59
  31. State Pool: 97

New recovery: 3233

Cumulative tested: 13833870

Positive: 912887

Recovered: 877540

Active cases: 31231

 

