Aurelia ropes in Alia Bhatt as its new brand ambassador

Mumbai: TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, the leading apparel company for women have signed the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as the face for the brand for its ethnic-wear brand Aurelia. The actress known not only for her impeccable performances but also for her fashion choices will collaborate with the Indian ethnic wear brand to promote the range.

Aurelia, by TCNS, is an Indian ethnic wear brand targeted at women who are looking for great design, fit and quality for their casual, work and occasion wear requirements. The brand is synonymous with ethnic designs that effortlessly fit into a modern woman’s wardrobe. The synergy between Aurelia and Alia will appeal to the quintessential Indian woman and further enhance the deep-rooted connection.

Talking about the association with Alia, Anant Kumar Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing said, “Aurelia has always promoted effortless style – encouraging women to choose their own representation of beautiful. Associating with Alia Bhatt was a strategic decision to communicate the same ethos. Alia is a youth icon who loves her effortless style. The brand’s youthful image appeals to young and modern women who do not believe in superficial barriers and Alia is someone who portrays the same through her onscreen as well as off-screen presence seamlessly.”

Having increasingly made its dominance felt in the Indian women apparel market, Aurelia has catered to the ethnic wear needs of the modern Indian woman for over a decade. The brand is available both online and offline through 220+ exclusive brand outlets & presence in 1000+ large format stores across 150 cities across India, Srilanka, Nepal and Mauritius.

Commenting on the brand association, Alia Bhatt said, “I am proud to partner with Aurelia, one of the most loved ethnic wear brand by women across age groups and professions for its effortless design and styles. The brand while staying in the realm of tradition, is re-defining ethnic wear, and I look forward to our association.”