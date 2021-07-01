Odisha government soon to release guidelines for bus owners, as bus services to resume in category A districts

Bhubaneswar : A day after Odisha government decision of extending the partial lockdown till July 16, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said that as buses services have been allowed to function in districts coming  under category A, the descriptive guidelines  will soon be issued by Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) to bus owners’ associations. While, it is mandatory for passengers to wear mask during travelling and only sitting will be allowed not standing.

Besides, buses services will remain suspended as earlier in category B districts.

