Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar today inaugurated as many as 15 fast track special courts in Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Khordha, Koraput, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Sambalpur , working on cases under POCSO Act and rape cases.

