New Delhi: India reports 48,786 new COVID19 cases & 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours
Total positive cases- 3,04,11,634
Active cases- 5,23,257
Recoveries- 2,94,88,918
Deaths- 3,99,459
33.57 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive
India reports 48,786 new cases in last 24 hours
India’s Active Caseload declines to 5,23,257
Active cases constitute 1.72% of total cases
2,94,88,918 Total Recoveries across the country so far
61,588 patients recovered during last 24 hours
Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 49th consecutive day
Recovery Rate increases to 96.97%
Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.64%
Daily positivity rate at 2.54%, less than 5% for 24 consecutive days
Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 41.20 cr tests total conducted