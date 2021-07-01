New Delhi: India reports 48,786 new COVID19 cases & 1,005 deaths in the last 24 hours

Total positive cases- 3,04,11,634

Active cases- 5,23,257

Recoveries- 2,94,88,918

Deaths- 3,99,459

33.57 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

Active cases constitute 1.72% of total cases

61,588 patients recovered during last 24 hours

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 49th consecutive day

Recovery Rate increases to 96.97%

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.64%

Daily positivity rate at 2.54%, less than 5% for 24 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 41.20 cr tests total conducted