Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 250 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 250 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,637 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 25th July
New Positive Cases: 1637
In quarantine: 949
Local contacts: 688
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 100
2. Balasore: 57
3. Bargarh: 11
4. Bhadrak: 71
5. Balangir: 8
6. Boudh: 9
7. Cuttack: 250
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 50
10. Ganjam: 16
11. Jagatsinghpur: 85
12. Jajpur: 80
13. Jharsuguda: 6
14. Kalahandi: 7
15. Kandhamal: 36
16. Kendrapada: 76
17. Keonjhar: 18
18. Khurda: 350
19. Koraput: 9
20. Malkangiri: 9
21. Mayurbhanj: 75
22. Nawarangpur: 9
23. Nayagarh: 39
24. Nuapada: 14
25. Puri: 78
26. Rayagada: 14
27. Sambalpur: 13
28. Sonepur: 11
29. Sundargarh: 61
30. State Pool: 71
New recoveries: 2108
Cumulative tested: 15656204
Positive: 969185
Recovered: 945177
Active cases: 18381