Odisha: Angul District Reports 100 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Angul District Reports 100 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1,637 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 25th July

New Positive Cases: 1637

In quarantine: 949

Local contacts: 688

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 100

2. Balasore: 57

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 71

5. Balangir: 8

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 250

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 50

10. Ganjam: 16

11. Jagatsinghpur: 85

12. Jajpur: 80

13. Jharsuguda: 6

14. Kalahandi: 7

15. Kandhamal: 36

16. Kendrapada: 76

17. Keonjhar: 18

18. Khurda: 350

19. Koraput: 9

20. Malkangiri: 9

21. Mayurbhanj: 75

22. Nawarangpur: 9

23. Nayagarh: 39

24. Nuapada: 14

25. Puri: 78

26. Rayagada: 14

27. Sambalpur: 13

28. Sonepur: 11

29. Sundargarh: 61

30. State Pool: 71

New recoveries: 2108

Cumulative tested: 15656204

Positive: 969185

Recovered: 945177

Active cases: 18381