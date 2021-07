New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in LokSabha today. Mrs Sitharaman is also scheduled to move the bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing.