Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges legislators to take care of the Covid Warriors, encourage Plasma donation

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, inaugurating a workshop today for the Legislators on COVID-19, said that saving the lives of people is our priority. He said that funds will never be a constraint when it involves protecting our people in such an extraordinary situation.

While expressing happiness over the recovery of 3 Members who were affected by COVID-19, Chief Minister appealed all Members to take personal care of themselves and also to provide inspiring leadership in their respective constituency. He also advised them to take care of the Covid Warriors in their areas, encourage Plasma donation and educate people at large to follow social distancing, wear mask and practice hand washing.

Chief Minister expressed his deep sense of gratitude to all Covid Warriors who have been on the frontline fighting the invisible enemy. It is because of their hard work, dedication and sacrifice more than 18000 people have been cured and Odisha has saved more people than most of the States of the country.

Related

comments