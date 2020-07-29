Indian Railways confident to complete entire 2800 KM corridor projects by 2022: MD, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Ltd

New Delhi: Mr A K Sachan, Managing Director, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Indian Ltd (DFCCIL) today said that being one of the most prestigious infrastructure project in the country, Dedicated Freight Corridor is a high priority area for the government.

Addressing FICCI webinar on ‘Opportunities in Indian Railways: Fostering Infrastructure for Future’, Mr Sachan said, “DFCCIL plans to connect the inland waterways from Varanasi to the eastern corridor to provide direct connectivity from Haldia Port to Ludhiana.” We will also be allowing private players to operate on these corridors, he added.

Elaborating on the project, Mr Sachan said, “Dedicated Freight Corridor project has created many employment opportunities and multiple industries are dependent on it. The construction industry has highly benefited from this sector and once the operation starts, the logistics industry will be greatly impacted.”

Mr Achal Khare, Managing Director, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said, “Under the High speed rail projects, there are total 25 construction packages out of which 20 packages are allotted to Indian companies and only 5 to Japanese agencies. This will further give a thrust to the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Mr LC Trivedi, General Manager, East Central Railways and North Eastern Railways, Indian Railways said, “Ministry of Railways has ordered a gradual shift of all their tenders to GEM (Government e-Marketplace) for bringing more transparency in procurement.” This will create ample opportunities through participation of multiple stakeholders in the Railway sector, he added.

Mr BVN Rao, Chairman, FICCI Transport Infrastructure Committee and Business Chairman (Transportation & Urban Infra), GMR Group said, “Indian Railways has done a remarkable job as they have successfully executed more than 200 long-pending maintenance works and have set a clear example of turning crisis into opportunity.”

Mr Sandeep Selot Co-Chairman (Railways), FICCI Transport Infrastructure Committee and Managing Director GE Diesel Locomotives and Chief Commercial Officer (South Asia & South East Asia), GE Transportation said, “India is a strategic market both in terms of growth and adoption of modern technologies and therefore several manufacturers have built global capacities in the country.”

Mr Arunendra Kumar, Advisor (Railways), FICCI Transport Infrastructure Committee and President (Rail & Urban Transportation) JBM Group and Former Chairman Railway Board said, “Ministry of Railways will be the prime mover for Atmanirbhar Bharat as now most of the locomotives, electrification products are being Made in India.”

