COVID-19 Tests continue to rise in capital city Bhubaneswar despite lockdown

Bhubaneswar: Playing a leadership role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) touched 1,336 mark in testing for Novel Corona virus as yesterday’s report was tabled today at a review meeting held under the chairmanship of BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary at BMC conference hall.

The BMC Commissioner asked the TEAM BMC to expedite the process and maintain the lead to do the mandatory 1,400 tests on daily basis as planned earlier. He also added that as per the population and profile of the city it should be ideally around 1,500 so that more and more people could be covered under the three types of tests being carried out across the city.

It can be mentioned here that while on July 25 1,185 tests were done, on July 26 it was 1,130, on July 27 it was 1,139 and on July 28 it was 1,336, thus just narrowly missing the targeted 1400 mark. Out of the 4,790 cases conducted during these four days by eight testing centres across the Temple City, the Capital Hospital led the race with 3,203 cases followed by IMS-SUM Hospital with 427 and Apollo Hospital with 286 cases . The facilities where tests for COVID are done include: AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AMRI, Apollo, Capital Hospital, GENX, inDIA and Shree Hospital.

On the other hand while the Swab tests were done on 3,053 persons, Antigen test was done on 1,346 persons and TrueNaat was done on 391 persons during the tests.

