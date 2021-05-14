Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik released ₹ 920 Cr KALIA assistance for 42 lakh farmer households, for Kharif 2021

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conveyed his best wishes to the farmer brothers and sisters of the State before Akhya Trutiya tomorrow and declared that Rs. 900 Crore has been transferred to the Bank Accounts of 42 Lakh farmers’ family in KALIA Scheme for Kharif 2021. Hon’ble Chief Minister hoped that all marginal, small and landless farmers will be benefited by the scheme.

Chief Minister saying that agriculture activities are exempted from Lockdown, called upon the farmers to carry on their works, adhering to Covid guidelines and to take the benefits of different agricultural development schemes of the Government.

Dr. Arun Kumar Sahu, Hon’ble Minister, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Higher Education, Chairman Western Odisha Development Council, Chief Advisor to CMO, Chief Secretary along with senior officers were present on the occasion.

