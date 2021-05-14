NALCO Extends support for operationalisation of Covid Healthcare facilities at Angul & Koraput

Bhubaneswar: Moved by the second wave of the COVID pandemic, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratrna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India is leaving no stone unturned to stand in solidarity with the people of Odisha, in the fight against COVID-19. Deeply concerned by the surge in the number of cases and sufferings of people, NALCO is now supporting the 70-bedded Covid Centre at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College at Koraput to make it fully operational. Similarly, NALCO is supporting a 66-bedded Covid healthcare facility at ESI Hospital, Banarpal, Angul by bearing the cost of the total operation and maintenance of the facility. The latest initiative by the Company will provide a safety net to the people residing in Angul and Koraput districts, where the Company’s operating units are located. Furthermore, NALCO has also consented to strengthen the supply of the life-saving Oxygen by providing DG sets to State Govt. for uninterrupted power supply in oxygen units.

Lending a helping hand to the affected people and extending support to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Company has developed full-fledged infrastructure in the 200-bedded Covid Hospital in Nabarangpur, apart from running the two exclusive Covid Centres at NALCO’s Hospitals in Angul & Damanjodi.

CMD, NALCO Shri Sridhar Patra said, “As a responsible Corporate citizen, NALCO collective has always stood with the people of Odisha in difficult times and now we are reaffirming our commitment in mitigating the disaster caused by the pandemic in whatever way it is possible.”

In order to strengthen the Vaccination drive in the state, NALCO has provided a refrigerated truck having a capacity 25,70,000 vaccine (doses) to state immunization cell for safe transportation of vaccines across Odisha. Also, the Company has extended support to the State Health Department for procurement of Ventilator Ambulances at a cost of 1.16 crores.

The Company has also been carrying out vaccination drives at sites & extensive sanitization drives at offices, townships, and peripheral areas apart from distribution of dry ration, masks and sanitisers to the Covid Warriors & people in need.

At this unprecedented hour of crisis, NALCO is committed to extend the support and strengthen the efforts of Govt. of India and the Govt. of Odisha in the fight against the deadly virus.