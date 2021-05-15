Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt floats global e-tender to buy 3.80 crore doses of Covid Vaccine .

In a bid to increase the vaccination drive against COVID-19, the Odisha Government has floated a global e-Tender for the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to the State. Bidders are required to supply the vaccine in four phases and State shall issue separate purchase order for each of them.

