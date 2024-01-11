Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Logo for Inaugural World Odia Language Conference

BHUBANESWAR: Anticipating the triumph of the first-ever World Odia Language Conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik revealed the distinctive logo for the ‘Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani’ on Thursday, accompanied by the inspiring tagline ‘Language is the Future.’

ଭାଷା ଆମ ଗର୍ବ, ଆମ ପରିଚୟ। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷା ଅନ୍ୟତମ ଶାସ୍ତ୍ରୀୟ ଭାଷାର ମାନ୍ୟତା ଲାଭକରି ଆମ ମାଟି ଏବଂ ଭାଷାର ଗୌରବ ବୃଦ୍ଧି କରିଛି। ଏକ ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ଐତିହ୍ୟର ଶକ୍ତିଶାଳୀ ବାହକ ଭାବେ ଆମ ଭାଷାକୁ ଆହୁରି ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆୟୋଜିତ ପ୍ରଥମ ‘ବିଶ୍ବ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଭାଷା ସମ୍ମିଳନୀ’ର ଲୋଗୋ ଉନ୍ମୋଚନ କରି ମୁଁ ବହୁତ ଖୁସି। ଆମ ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ… pic.twitter.com/tZOMZ2r96b — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 11, 2024

Scheduled to transpire from February 3 to 5, the conference is poised to become a significant platform for intellectual exchange, bringing together scholars, researchers, and students.

“I hope that this conference will provide a good platform for the exchange of views among intellectuals, researchers, scholars, and students,” expressed Patnaik in a statement, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the event as a space for diverse perspectives within the Odia linguistic community. The unveiled logo reflects the essence of the conference, symbolizing a collective celebration of the Odia language with an eye towards the future.

The ‘Biswa Odia Bhasha Sammilani’ is expected to foster discussions on the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of Odisha, aiming to strengthen the connection among Odia speakers worldwide. The tagline, ‘Language is the Future,’ underscores the conference’s role in shaping the trajectory of the Odia language in the global landscape. As preparations gain momentum, the event promises to be a unique convergence of linguistic diversity and cultural vibrancy.