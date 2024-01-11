Sheikh Hasina Takes Oath for Fifth Term as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister

DHAKA: Sheikh Hasina, 76, assumed the role of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister for the fifth term on Thursday, following the resounding victory of her Awami League in the general elections, which were notably boycotted by the main opposition BNP and its allies.

In a ceremony held at the Bangabhaban presidential palace, President Mohammad Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to Sheikh Hasina. The event witnessed the presence of prominent politicians, foreign diplomats, civil society figures, and senior civil and military officials.

This marks Hasina’s 12th term as the Prime Minister, securing her fourth consecutive tenure and fifth overall. The oath-taking ceremony reaffirmed her leadership position, signaling a continuation of her governance in the South Asian nation. The election results underscore the enduring support for Hasina and the Awami League, paving the way for the implementation of her vision and policies for the country’s development.