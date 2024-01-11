Kishore Jena’s Training in Australia Gets Green Light from Sports Ministry

NEW DELHI: In a significant move towards preparing Indian athletes for the upcoming Paris Olympics, the Sports Ministry has given its approval for Asian Games silver medallist javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena to undergo training in Gold Coast, Australia. Additionally, Tokyo Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu is set for a month-long rehab training in St. Louis, USA, ahead of the Paris Games.

Under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) will fund Kishore Jena’s training, covering expenses such as airfare, boarding and lodging, training facilities, medical costs, and more for Jena, his coach, and physiotherapist.

Furthermore, Mirabai Chanu’s rehabilitation program in the US will include regular sessions with Dr. Aron Horschig, accompanied by Chief Coach Vijay Sharma. The support provided by the ministry underscores its commitment to nurturing and enhancing the capabilities of Indian athletes on the global stage.

These strategic training initiatives aim to ensure that athletes are equipped with the best resources and facilities to perform at their peak during the prestigious Paris Olympics.