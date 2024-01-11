Mamata Banerjee Opposes ‘One Nation, One Election’

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, voiced strong opposition to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ concept, deeming it impractical within the framework of India’s federal structure. Following her communication to Dr Niten Chandra, secretary of the high-level committee soliciting suggestions for the idea’s implementation, Banerjee urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to carefully examine the matter.

In a press statement at the state secretariat, Banerjee stated, “I do not appreciate it in a practical sense because it is not possible, not acceptable, and not correct from the federal structure point of view. I will request the ECI to see it very sincerely, they have to be very very rational in this case particularly.” She emphasized that this viewpoint resonates not only with West Bengal but with the entire nation, underlining the need to consider state policy, central policy, and the federal structure.

The high-level committee, led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, reached out to political parties for their opinions on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal. Formed in September of the previous year, the committee has conducted two meetings, sought public views, and written to political parties, urging their input and interaction on a mutually agreed date regarding the idea of simultaneous polls.