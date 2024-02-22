Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated two remarkable female athletes of Odisha, Pranati Nayak and Mannata Mishra

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has felicitated two remarkable female athletes of Odisha, Pranati Nayak and Mannata Mishra, for their outstanding achievements in international sports. In recognition of their exceptional achievements, CM honoured Pranati with a cash award of ₹5 lakh & Mannata with ₹2 lakh. CM wished them the best and assured all necessary support for their journey ahead to excellence.

Pranati Nayak, a talented gymnast who trains at the Odisha AMNS/ India Gymnastics HPC brought laurels to #Odisha by clinching Bronze Medal in the prestigious FIG World Cup 2024 held in Cairo. Mannata, ace swimmer from the Odisha IIS Swimming HPC made remarkable performance in the 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championship 2024, where she clinched the silver medal.