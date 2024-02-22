PM Narendra Modi again emerges as most popular global leader with 78% approval rating

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again emerged as the most popular global leader with 78 percent approval rating. This was unveiled in a survey conducted by a US-based global decision intelligence agency Morning Consult. In the survey, President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador has secured the second place with 65 percent approval rating followed by Argentina President Javier Milei at the third with an approval rating of 63 per cent. US President Joe Biden is on the 11th postion among the world leaders while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on 17th and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 20th position. As per the agency’s website, the latest approval ratings are based on the data that was collected from January 30 to February 5.