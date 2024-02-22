Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated leading IT MNC Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centre in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated leading IT MNC Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centre in Bhubaneswar. Inaugurating the facility, CM said New Odisha is forging ahead with progress, buoyed by innovation, new ideas and strong entrepreneurial ethos. Odisha’s growth trajectory is fuelled by a robust ecosystem which will further boost entrepreneurship, technological innovation, and new age businesses.

Terming Accenture’s foray into the state as another milestone in Odisha’s developmental journey, CM mentioned that its expertise in these areas will undoubtedly add immense value to the state’s endeavours. Opening of its Advanced Technology Centre marks yet another watershed moment, signifying the fast-changing IT, strategy and consulting ecosystem within the State, said the CM.

Dr. Bhaskar Ghosh, Chief Strategy Officer, Accenture said Odisha is home to reputed academic institutions and rich pool of skilled talent. State’s enabling policies have accelerated its emergence as a vibrant IT hub. Accenture’s new centre in #Bhubaneswar will build transformative solutions for clients using cloud, data, and AI. Located at Odisha Technology Centre, this centre is currently spread over 70,000 sq. ft and can accommodate 2000 professionals in hybrid work environment.