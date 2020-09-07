Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expressed satisfaction that Mobile Phone Service has started in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri

Bhubanneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed satisfaction that Mobile Phone Service has started in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri District with cooperation of State Government in order to ensure peoples’ convenience and to expedite trend of progress. Such Mobile Service has added a new chapter in the development of Swabhiman Anchal, he said.

It should be noted that Mobile network connectivity established in Swabhiman Anchal at Pipalpadar, Hantalguda, Jantapai, Jodambo & surrounding areas which were hitherto unserved. This has been made possible by

Airtel. This connectivity will help villagers in availing various govt services, health

Related

comments