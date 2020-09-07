Odisha Govt will take stern action against those found violating COVID19 norms: SRC Pradip Jena

Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena briefed on spike in Covid positive cases, especially in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar after relaxation in Lock Down in the month of September. He appealed people to adopt all precautionary measures in order to contain Covid infection.

Jena said that around 1.24 lakh people have been infected in Odisha till date. 60,000 to 65,000 tests are being conducted per day in the State. Numbers of Covid Care Centres, Covid Care Homes, Cluster TMCs in addition to 50 Covid Hospitals with about 7328 beds are operational for treatment of Covid patients. But necessary changes in lifestyle and behavioural practices must be adopted to contain Covid-19.

Jena also said that due to Lock Down and Shut Down, economy of the State as well as of the Country has been affected. To reboot the economy, there is a felt need of balance between life and livelihood. To achieve this end, we must be more careful and responsible in adhering to the Covid Protocols. The guardians of the family, sensible citizens, community leaders and leaders of the Civil Societies should come forward in their respective levels to create Covid awareness.

Jena said that enforcement activities of the local administration and Police shall be intensified from coming Wednesday to ensure the adherence of Covid guideline.

