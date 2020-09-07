Himachal Pradesh Government to provide security to Kangna Ranaut

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here today that as per the threat perception and security assessment carried out in respect of Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut, the State Government has decided to provide security to her during stay and transit to mitigate any threats.

Chief Minister also thanked the Union Home Ministry for extending security cover to Kangna Ranaut by the CRPF. He said that a team of CRPF commandos headed by Assistant Commandant alongwith supporting staff were on way to Manali for the purpose.

