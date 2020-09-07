Peter England launches Unique and First-of-its-kind Neem Tulsi Collection

Hyderabad: Peter England, a leading international menswear brand from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, launched an innovative range of apparel called as the Neem Tulsi Collection as part of their wellness fashion initiative. The brand has launched this collection with a comprehensive ad campaign that pays homage to the legacy of ancient Indian herbs and showcases the new collection which is infused with the goodness of these wonder herbs, Neem and Tulsi.

Under this Collection, Peter England will be launching Shirts, Masks, Jeans, Bermudas, Kurtas and Pyjamas which are powered with a patented technology called “Enliven“. This is a unique mixture of 100% Herbal Neem, Tulsi and other healing herbs, to add comprehensive hygiene functions like anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and tested to provide defense against Ultraviolet rays for minimum UPF20.

Developed and perfected with years of R&D in technical collaboration with IIT Delhi, Enliven is a patented technology from Advantage Nature (A unit of ATPL)- Advantage Organic Naturals Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which is a start-up company incubated at Technology Business Incubation Unit of IIT Delhi. This groundbreaking technology in fabrics is tested as per AATCC 100-2012 and AATCC183 testing standards for the stated properties that can last up to 20 gentle washes.

With a history of creating innovative products, Peter England started the journey of Wellness Fashion about two years ago. Produced in a factory located in a small village in Himachal Pradesh, the making of these apparels involves ancient ways of extracting benefits from herbs, combined with new-age nano-biotechnology, to provide nature’s best in a sustainable way. The Shirt fabric particularly is developed under the Home-Made-Cotton Initiative through energy efficient small scale units where the cotton is directly procured from our farmers avoiding middlemen. And hence, these labours of love is just not an ode to our farmers but also a tribute to our rich Vedic heritage.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England said, “Peter England has always brought numerous innovative products and we are thrilled to launch our Neem Tulsi Collection, which is the need of the hour. With this range, we aim to incorporate Indian ancient Vedic heritage and set a new benchmark in sustainable and wellness fashion. As a brand that caters to the evolving consumer sensibilities, this collection comes as a breakthrough in the today’s fashion category.”

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Rajiv Rai Sachdev, CMD – Advantage Nature (a unit of ATPL) said, “We feel proud to be associated with a responsible brand like Peter England from esteemed Aditya Birla Group and we being a techno-startup company wanted to associate with a brand which has likeminded vision and mindset to promote sustainability and Circular Economy in Textiles on National & International level. ENLIVEN is truly the most sustainable, safe and 100% Herbal product. Fabric treated with Enliven has been tested for having excellent Anti-bacterial, Anti-fungal, Anti-odor, UV Resistant and Mosquito Repellent properties. Moreover, it also negates the toxic effect of chemical dyes on our skin; hence this is the most viable product to safeguard its users in the current scenario.”

The Campaign communication is developed in creative collaboration with DDB Mudra, Bangalore. Speaking on the campaign, Vishnu Srivastav, Regional creative head – Advertising and Digital, DDB Mudra, Bangalore said, “Neem and Tulsi, which have been growing in our own backyards, have been revered by the Indian populace for generations together. To infuse the goodness of it in the fabric, is nothing short of a breakthrough in fashion innovation. We at DDB Mudra share the same passion for creating a meaningful intervention in consumers’ lives. This one was challenging with Peter England’s international legacy and a product that is truly inspired from India’s heritage. We are extremely excited to partner with Peter England in presenting this one-of-a-kind innovation to the world.”

